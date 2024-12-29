Iran to Establish Science and Technology Parks in Iraq

2024-12-29 06:45:23 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iranian Minister of Science, Research, and Technology, Hussein Simayi Sarraf, has reportedly expressed Iran's readiness to collaborate with Iraq in establishing joint science and technology parks, following a request from Iraqi higher education officials to benefit from Iran's expertise in this field. According to Iran's state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA). […]

