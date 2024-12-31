Aviation tragedies mark a “catastrophic” week: Hundreds dead in multiple incidents

2024-12-31 15:40:38 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The aviation industryhas witnessed a catastrophic end to the year, marked by a series of crashes andincidents that resulted in the deaths of hundreds and injuries to dozens.

Brazil: A Tourist Town Devastated

The first tragedy struck on December23, when a twin-engine Piper PA-42-1000 crashed in the heart of Gramado, abustling tourist town in southern Brazil. The crash resulted in the deaths ofall 10 passengers on board.

Brazil’s Civil Defense Agency alsoreported that more than 17 people on the ground sustained injuries due to theimpact.

The aircraft, manufactured in 1990,was attempting to land when it fell into a densely populated area. The governorof Gramado confirmed that the cause of the crash is under investigation by theAeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Center (Cenipa).

Azerbaijan: Tragedy in RussianAirspace

On Christmas day, December 25, anAzerbaijan Airlines flight, carrying 62 passengers and a crew of five crashednear the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan.

The Embraer 190 aircraft was enroute from Baku to Grozny, the regional capital of Russia’s Chechen Republic,when it diverted to Kazakhstan and crashed during an emergency landing attempt.The crash resulted in 38 fatalities, with 29 survivors.

While the exact cause of the crashremains under investigation, conflicting reports are suggesting a possibleconnection to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Azerbaijani officials believe aRussian anti-aircraft missile caused the crash, while Russia asserts that theplane deviated from its intended course due to heavy fog and Ukrainian drones.

South Korea: A Devastating AirportCrash

On December 29, South Korea facedone of its worst aviation disasters in recent memory when a Jeju Air planecarrying 181 people crashed at Muan International Airport. According toofficials, only 2 of 181 survived the crash, both of which were crew members.

The Boeing 737-800, arriving fromBangkok, Thailand, landed without deploying its landing gear. The plane skiddedacross the runway before colliding with a wall and bursting into flames shortlyafter 9:00 a.m. local time.

South Korea’s Ministry of Transportconfirmed that the black boxes have been recovered, and a comprehensiveinvestigation is underway to uncover the factors that led to this catastrophicfailure.

United Arab Emirates: Light AircraftDown in Ras Al Khaimah

Also on December 29, a lightaircraft operated by the Al Jazirah Air Sports Club crashed into the sea offthe coast of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. The crash resulted inthe death of the pilot and co-pilot.

The UAE General Civil AviationAuthority (GCAA) stated that its Air Accidents Investigation Section received areport about the incident, indicating that work teams and relevant authoritiesare continuing their investigation to determine the causes of the accident.

Canada: Emergency Landing in Halifax

On the same day, an Air Canadaflight experienced problems landing at Halifax airport, skidding down therunway before part of the aircraft caught fire.

The aircraft caught fire uponlanding but miraculously, all passengers and crew survived without seriousinjuries. Canadian aviation authorities are investigating the technicalmalfunction to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Norway: KLM Flight’s Hydraulic Issue

Meanwhile, on December 29, a Boeing737-800 operated by KLM Royal Dutch Airlines experienced a hydraulic problemshortly after takeoff from Oslo Airport in Norway. The plane, en route toAmsterdam, returned to Oslo and veered off the runway upon landing.

According to KLM, all 176 passengersand six crew members onboard were uninjured. KLM confirmed the issue and statedthat they are cooperating with Norwegian aviation authorities in theirinvestigation.

Germany: Light Aircraft CrashDisrupts Stuttgart Airport Operations

On December 29, a Cessna C-172aircraft crashed near Stuttgart Airport, causing significant disruptions to airtraffic. The aircraft, which had departed from Leutkirch im Allgäu at 3:39 p.m.local time, and was attempting to land at Stuttgart Airport when it went downat approximately 4:21 p.m., just a few hundred meters short of the runway.

Challenging conditions, includingdarkness and fog, were reported at the time of the crash. The pilot sufferedminor injuries, while a 70-year-old passenger was seriously injured andtransported to a hospital. In response to the crash, flight operations atStuttgart Airport were suspended for about an hour and a half.

Investigations into the cause of theaccident have commenced, with both local police and experts from the FederalBureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation involved. The extent of the materialdamage remains undetermined at this time.