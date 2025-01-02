Activist: 381 Turkish airstrikes conducted on four villages in Duhok in 2024

2025-01-02 19:15:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A local activist from the Al-Amadiyah distrcit in Duhokprovince revealed on Thursday that the number of Turkish airstrikes targetingfour villages in the province last year reached 381. He also mentioned thatartillery shelling continues daily.

According to a report compiled by the activist, who preferred to remainanonymous, the four villages are located in the Nahili area. “The airstrikestargeted various areas, including valleys and residential zones, causing bothhuman, material, and environmental losses.”

The activist's report further detailed that "Sifa Valley was themost affected, with 138 airstrikes, followed by Mewin Valley with 67airstrikes, and Qajo Valley with 16 airstrikes. The remaining strikes, out ofthe total 381, targeted other sites such as Sari Ashti, Gali kuir Valley,Kharki Diri, Kri Diri, Pira, the Garmavi Valley, and the Hasara Cave, all ofwhich are within the borders of the villages of Goharze, Blava, Sirkli,Mirstak, and Barji."

In addition to the airstrikes, the activist pointed out that the Nahiliand Brikari areas are subjected to daily artillery and helicopter bombardmentby Turkish forces, with over 20 strikes per day on average. This intenseshelling has led to the "deterioration of local living conditions, withresidents suffering from continuous displacement and the loss of theirlivelihoods in agriculture and livestock."

Another source informed Shafaq News on Wednesday that the vicinity ofthe villages of Blava, Barji, and Sirkli had been subjected to heavy artilleryshelling from tank guns and medium-caliber machine guns.

The source noted that "these areas have been under continuousbombardment by the Turkish army for over a week, centered around the peaks ofMount Matin," adding that "the shelling targets PKK positions, wherethe group's members are stationed in caves and shelters scattered across themountains, in a geographically challenging environment that complicates accessto these sites or accurately determining the extent of the losses."