Turkish intelligence neutralizes senior PKK commander in KRI

2024-12-31 16:15:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Turkish intelligence forces announcedthe neutralization senior Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) commander Nusrettin Demirin an operation in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

Demir held a senior position within the PKK in the Gararegion in the KRI, as he was preparing attacks alongside other militants in thesame area, Anadolu Agency quoted security sources.

He is also known by his alias Kurtay Batman, who joined thePKK in 2014, and was active in the organization's operations in Syria between2016 and 2021.

The senior commander reportedly participated in planningattacks targeting Turkish forces during Operation Claw-Lock in northern Iraqbetween 2021 and 2022, Anadolu added.

Yesterday, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense revealedin a post on X that it neutralized 10 PKK/YPG militants in northern Syria and 1PKK member detected in the KRI.

Notably, Turkiye uses the term neutralize to indicate that aPKK member has been killed, injured, or captured.

The conflict between Turkiye and the PKK began in the 1980swhen the PKK, led by Abdullah Ocalan, sought an independent Kurdish state. Thedecades-long struggle has involved guerrilla warfare, large-scale Turkishmilitary operations, and failed peace efforts, including a collapsed ceasefirein 2015.

Since summer 2024, Turkiye has intensified operations,targeting PKK positions in the Matin Mountain range with warplanes and drones,while PKK fighters remain entrenched in mountain shelters. Designated aterrorist group by Turkiye, the US, and the EU, the PKK's fight for Kurdishautonomy has caused tens of thousands of deaths, with Turkiye conductingcross-border strikes against PKK and YPG positions.