On New Year, KRI President Barzani committed to collaborating with Iraq to develop “sustainable solutions”

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, KurdistanRegion President Nechirvan Barzani affirmed the Region's commitment tocooperating with the Iraqi government to face challenges and find “sustainablesolutions.”

In a statement marking the New Year,Barzani congratulated “the people of Kurdistan, especially to the esteemedfamilies of the fallen heroes, the courageous Peshmergas, the security forces,and all the diverse communities of Kurdistan,” conveying his “best wishes tothe people of Iraq and the world,” and hoping that “the coming year bringspeace, stability, development, and joy to all.”

“In 2024, significant regionaltransformations took place, with political and security challenges impactingthe overall circumstances across the region. These changes necessitate aheightened level of introspection and the reinforcement of our internal unityto effectively address the threats to security and stability, while alsocapitalizing on emerging opportunities,” he added.

The Kurdish president also urged“all political parties and communities within Kurdistan to collaborate in orderto bridge existing differences and advance with a sense of collective nationalduty. In this context, unity and cooperative efforts represent the sole meansto fortify the standing of the Kurdistan Region and safeguard our rightfulentitlements. Consequently, I stress the necessity of expediting theestablishment of the new cabinet for the Kurdistan Regional Government.”

Moreover, he reaffirmed the KRI'scommitment to “collaborating with the Iraqi Federal Government, as well as withregional and international partners, to tackle shared challenges and developsustainable solutions to existing issues. This cooperation is essential forfostering stability, peace, and development within Iraq and the broader region,while also promoting harmonious coexistence among the diverse peoples andcommunities in the region.”

Barzani further confirmed that theRegion “possesses the capacity to surmount its challenges and advance towards amore promising future for subsequent generations, driven by the steadfastdetermination of its diverse communities and committed political forces.”

“It is our hope that the New Yearwill serve as a catalyst for dedicated efforts and the realization of ourpeople's aspirations,” he concluded.