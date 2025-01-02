Iraq Regulates Scrap Metal and Military Equipment Disposal

2025-01-02 05:15:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Cabinet has established new regulations for handling scrap metal, military surplus, and industrial waste. Key directives include: Free Transfers: Ministries of Defence, Interior, and other security agencies will transfer decommissioned equipment, empty ammunition casings, and military-grade scrap metal to the Military Industrialisation Authority without charge. Brass Transfers: All ministries and […]

