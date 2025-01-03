Iraq to create Industrial City dedicated to Small Businesses

2025-01-03 06:40:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Prime Minister of Iraq has directed the allocation of land for the creation of an industrial city dedicated to small businesses, particularly those supported under Riyada Initiative [Iraqi Riyada Network for Access Development and Advancement, IRADA Network]. Mohammed S. Al-Sudani said that, to date, the initiative has granted loans to around […]

