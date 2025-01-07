International flights resume at Damascus airport

2025-01-07 16:00:02 - From: Al monitor

International flights resumed at Syria's main airport in Damascus on Tuesday for the first time since Islamist-led rebels toppled President Bashar al-Assad last month, AFP journalists said.

Excitement was in the air at the Damascus airport, where an AFP correspondent saw passengers arriving from Qatar chanting and cheering with some draped in Syria's three-star independence flag.

"Today marks a new beginning," Damascus airport director Anis Fallouh told AFP.