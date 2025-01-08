Crescent Petroleum secures Iraq Gas Contract

2025-01-08 06:35:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani chaired a meeting on Tuesday with representatives of UAE's Crescent Petroleum, attended by the Ministers of Oil and Electricity. The meeting discussed the government's plans to advance gas investment in partnership with the private sector. The Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Electricity to proceed with […]

