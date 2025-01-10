2025-01-10 04:30:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Cabinet has approved funding to furnish 1,000 model schools under the Iraq-China Framework Agreement, ensuring the project's progress. Key funding decisions include: Regional Petrodollars: Funds from the petrodollar allocations of Basra, Maysan, Kirkuk, and Wasit will fully cover furnishing costs in these provinces. Additional funds for other provinces, totalling 113.92 […]

The post Iraq Allocates Funding to Equip New Schools first appeared on Iraq Business News.