Italian FM meets Syria's new leader in Damascus

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani met Syria's new ruler Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus Friday, state media said, in the latest such visit from a European diplomat since the fall of Bashar al-Assad.

State news agency SANA did not give further details about Tajani and Sharaa's discussions, just over a month after Islamist-led rebels seized Damascus and Assad fled to Moscow.

Tajani earlier met his new counterpart Asaad al-Shaibani, after which the Syrian official said he would soon make his first official tour of Europe.