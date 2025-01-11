2025-01-11 05:20:23 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul Ghani, reaffirmed Iraq's commitment to achieving gas self-sufficiency through enhanced gas capture from oil production, development of gas fields, and exploration zones. Speaking at the handover ceremony for the Subba [Sabah, Tuba] Oilfield project, he highlighted its role in boosting oil production and meeting energy demands. The […]

The post Subba Oilfield - Iraq Prioritises Gas Self-Sufficiency first appeared on Iraq Business News.