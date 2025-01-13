2025-01-13 06:00:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani has chaired a meeting with representatives from Ernst & Young (EY) to discuss the development of state-owned banks, focusing on the restructuring of Al Rafidain Bank and Al-Rasheed Bank. The restructuring plan includes comprehensive technical and administrative reforms aimed at enhancing banking services for citizens and businesses. […]

The post EY Consults on Restructuring of Iraqi State-Owned Banks first appeared on Iraq Business News.