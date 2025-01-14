PM to announce $billions in UK-Iraq Projects

2025-01-14 04:50:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani has arrived in London on an official visit, during which he will meet His Majesty King Charles III, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, senior officials in the British government and business leaders. Writing in The Telegraph, Prime Minister Al-Sudani emphasised the opportunities for cooperation between the two […]

