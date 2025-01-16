Source: Turkiye targets PKK in Northern Duhok

2025-01-16 17:30:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Turkish artillerytargeted the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in areas within the Al-Amadiyadistrict of northern Duhok province, a security source reported on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq NewsAgency that the shelling occurred in Mze (???),Spindari (????????), and Kefnah Mze (?? ??? ???) villages, located at the foothills ofMount Gara.

“Information regarding casualties ordamage caused by the attack remains unclear,” the source noted.

These villages have been largelyuninhabited since residents were displaced two years ago due to the ongoingconflict between the Turkish military and the PKK.

Witnesses reported widespread destruction,with many homes completely ruined and significant damage to others as a resultof repeated shelling.

Notably, Turkish artillery andwarplanes frequently strike PKK positions in various parts of Duhok, includingborder villages.

These attacks stem from along-standing conflict between the Turkish government and the PKK, which Ankaraconsiders a terrorist organization. The PKK utilizes mountainous regions andremote villages as bases, making these areas frequent targets of Turkish operations.