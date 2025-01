2025-01-17 05:00:26 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. As part of Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani's official visit to the United Kingdom, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning Mohammed Ali Tamim met with rail equipment company Clayton Equipment Ltd (CEL) Chairman Steve Gretton. The meeting focused on fostering collaboration to modernise Iraq's railway sector according to global standards. Discussions […]

The post British Rail Equipment Firm meets Iraqi Minister first appeared on Iraq Business News.