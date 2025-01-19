Kurdish delegation in Baghdad to address salaries crisis

2025-01-19 13:48:09 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, a senior Kurdish delegation, led by Finance Minister Awat Sheikh Janab, arrived in Baghdad to negotiate solutions to the ongoing salaries crisis in the Kurdistan region.

A source in the Kurdish Ministry of Finance and Economy confirmed that the delegation will meet with Iraq's Federal Finance Minister, Taif Sami, to discuss mechanisms for resolving salary payment delays.

The visit comes on the heels of Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani’s trip to Baghdad, during which he held discussions with key federal government and political leaders. Barzani's agenda focused on finding long-term solutions to the financial impasse, particularly regarding unpaid salaries in the Kurdistan region.

President Barzani also attended a meeting of the State Administration Coalition (SAC), which included Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani. The SAC emphasized that the salary issue is not politically motivated and can be resolved through technical negotiations, urging both sides to avoid media-driven escalation.

The salaries crisis has persisted into 2025, sparking widespread public frustration in the Kurdistan region. The delay in disbursing salaries, including the December 2024 payment, has led to economic strain and heightened demands for immediate action.

Observers highlight the need for Baghdad and Erbil to adhere to court rulings and prioritize dialogue over political disputes to prevent further destabilization.