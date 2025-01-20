Kurdistan Region to present human rights progress at UN’s UPR review

2025-01-20 18:00:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan RegionalGovernment (KRG) will participate as part of Iraq's delegation in the 48thUniversal Periodic Review (UPR) on human rights in Geneva.

The Kurdistan Region’s Coordinatorfor International Advocacy, Dindar Zebari, announced that the 48th session ofthe UPR will take place from January 25 to 31 at the United Nationsheadquarters in Geneva.

The session will be attended byrepresentatives from over 100 countries, members of the Human Rights Council,and civil society organizations focused on human rights.

“The discussions will highlight thesteps taken by the KRG over the past four years to fulfill internationalcommitments related to human rights principles and the progress achieved inthis field.” Zebari said.

“State representatives, the HumanRights Council, and other international organizations will review theimplementation of UPR recommendations under the fourth cycle in the KurdistanRegion, assessing how well the region's institutions have adhered to theseinternational principles,” he further explained.

Zebari highlighted the UPR as adistinctive mechanism of the Human Rights Council, mandating every UN memberstate to undergo a peer review of its human rights record every four to fiveyears.

"The UPR offers each state avaluable opportunity to present a comprehensive report on the steps it hastaken to enhance the human rights situation within its borders and to addressobstacles that hinder the full enjoyment of these rights," the coordinatorstated.

He further noted, "Statesreceive tailored recommendations from UN member states, informed bycontributions from various stakeholders and pre-session reports, fosteringcontinuous improvement in their human rightspractices."