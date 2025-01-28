New Initiative to promote Iraqi Youth Entrepreneurship

2025-01-28 04:55:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Supreme Council for Youth has approved several initiatives to promote youth development and economic participation. Key decisions included establishing "Secure Economic Zones for Youth," with four incubators in Baghdad and two in each governorate, and creating the "Iraq Young Entrepreneurs Forum" to support 500 young entrepreneurs and enhance their access to […]

