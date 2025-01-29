2025-01-29 04:50:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani met with Ousmane Dione, World Bank Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa, to discuss strengthening cooperation and advancing development projects in Iraq. The discussions emphasised initiatives to diversify Iraq's economy, reduce oil dependency, and create employment opportunities, with a focus on private sector […]

The post World Bank Renews Commitment to Iraqi Infrastructure first appeared on Iraq Business News.