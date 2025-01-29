KDP and PUK postpone last meeting on KRG formation

2025-01-29 13:30:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The KurdistanDemocratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) postponedtheir technical committees' meeting, which was scheduled for Wednesday todiscuss the formation of the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

According to information obtained byShafaq News, "The meeting was postponed without a new date being set...Commitments from both sides prevented the meeting, which was intended to be thefifth and final one between the technical committees."

Notably, the two main parties in theKurdistan Region have held multiple meetings to discuss forming the newgovernment, starting in late November.

On Tuesday, the KDP announced plansto hold its final meeting with the PUK on Wednesday, during which a report onthe formation of the 10th government in the Region, following the October 2024parliamentary elections, will be submitted to the political bureaus of bothparties.

The KDP emerged as the largest partyin the election, securing 39 out of 100 seats with 809,197 votes, followed bythe PUK, which won 23 seats with 408,141 votes. The New Generation Movementclaimed 15 seats, the Kurdistan Islamic Union secured 7 seats, and the HalwestMovement obtained 4 seats. Additionally, the Kurdistan Justice Group earned 3seats, the People's Front won 2 seats, while the Change Movement (Gorran) andthe Kurdistan Regional Alliance each gained 1 seat. A further 5 seats wereallocated to the Component Quota.