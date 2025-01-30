PPP Opportunities Planned for Iraq's Airports

2025-01-30 04:05:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Council of Ministers has approved measures to develop and manage airports through public-private partnerships (PPP): The Ministry of Transportation is authorised to engage the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, to develop investment proposals for the management, operation, and development of Basra, Mosul, Dhi Qar, […]

