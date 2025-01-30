Koran burner shot dead in Sweden, five arrested

2025-01-30 17:00:02 - From: Al monitor

An Iraqi refugee in Sweden who repeatedly burned the Koran in 2023, sparking outrage in Muslim countries, has been shot dead south of Stockholm, investigators said Thursday, with Sweden's prime minister suggesting "a foreign power" might have been involved.

Prosecutor Rasmus Oman confirmed to AFP that an investigation had been opened into the murder of 38-year-old Salwan Momika and that five people had been arrested.

"We're in the very early stages... there's a lot of information gathering. Five people have been detained suspected of involvement in the crime," Oman said.