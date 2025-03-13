2025-03-13 17:00:04 - From: Middle East Eye

Opinion: Is this the dawn of a new era in the Middle East?

Bilge Kotan

Thu, 03/13/2025 - 12:49

In the aftermath of Israel's war on Gaza, many commentators have asserted that the Middle East regional order is undergoing a profound change.

Various developments are used to justify these arguments, including Israel’s claims of crushing of Hamas and Hezbollah; its occupation of new Lebanese and Syrian territory; Iran’s relative retreat from these arenas; and the fall of Assad in Syria, along with the accompanying improvement in Turkey’s position.

The return of US President Donald Trump and a shift in Washington’s approach underscore these claims of a new order. But how much are these developments a serious departure for the region?

Several of these shifts are not without precedent, notably Israel’s recent advances. The scale of destruction and loss of life in Gaza and Lebanon is new, but the military tactics are not.

Read more: Is this the dawn of a new era in the Middle East? Opinion by Christopher Phillips