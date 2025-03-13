2025-03-13 17:00:04 - From: Middle East Eye

Israel confirms strike on Damascus, threatens Syria’s Sharaa

Bilge Kotan

Thu, 03/13/2025 - 12:34

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has confirmed that the country's air force carried out an air strike in the Syrian capital, Damascus, earlier today.

The minister also threatened Syria's interim leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, saying that he will find air force jets overhead striking targets whenever there's an activity against Israel organised "in Damascus or elsewhere".