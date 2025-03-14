National Investment Commission Explores Non-Oil Investments with UNDP

2025-03-14 03:55:27 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The National Investment Commission (NIC) Chairman, Dr Haider Mohammed Makiyya [Makia], met with representatives from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to discuss potential non-oil investment projects in Iraq. Key projects under discussion included: Fibre optic cable infrastructure. High-quality silica sand investment. Soil enhancement technologies to combat desertification. Climate investment strategy, recently […]

