2025-03-14 03:55:27 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The National Investment Commission (NIC) held an extensive meeting with KBR on March 4, 2025, to explore the development of Iraq's first blue ammonia plant in Basra. According to the UK's Royal Society, 'blue ammonia' is ammonia produced using 'blue hydrogen', i.e. hydrogen produced by steam methane reforming (SMR) where the carbon […]

The post KBR discusses Blue Ammonia Plant with National Investment Commission first appeared on Iraq Business News.