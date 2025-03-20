Thousands celebrate Nowruz with torchlight ceremonies in Kurdistan

2025-03-20 23:31:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Thousands of Kurds and visitors from across Iraq, Turkiye, Syria, and Iran gathered in the town of Aqrah (Akre), northeast of Duhok, on Thursday to celebrate Nowruz, the Kurdish New Year.

The festivities featured the traditional torchlighting ceremony, as young volunteers climbed the surrounding mountains carrying flaming torches, illuminating the night sky. Fireworks displays and traditional Kurdish dance performances added to the celebratory atmosphere.

“This is the second time Nowruz coincides with Ramadan, but we were determined to celebrate,” said Vian Ali, a participant in the event. “We dressed in our Kurdish attire and lit the flames, embracing the spirit of the holiday.”

Aqrah has long been considered the capital of Nowruz celebrations in Iraqi Kurdistan, with its historic torchlighting ritual symbolizing resilience and renewal. Aziz Abdullah, a resident of the town, expressed joy at the scale of participation, stating, “We welcomed thousands of visitors from all over the world today. I hope this holiday brings peace and prosperity everywhere.”

Meanwhile, in Al-Sulaymaniyah, the Mountaineers’ Alliance—a coalition of over 60 climbing groups—organized a symbolic torchlighting event to mark Nowruz and the anniversary of the city's founding. Participants lit 241 torches atop Mount Goze, creating a striking visual display visible from miles away.

“This tradition reflects our deep connection to nature and heritage,” said Zana Mohammed, a member of the alliance. “Lighting torches on the peaks is a symbol of freedom, renewal, and national identity. This year’s event was particularly special, reinforcing the enduring flame of Nowruz in the hearts of generations.”

The event attracted a broad audience of nature enthusiasts and climbers who carried torches to the summit, embodying both community spirit and cultural pride. Organizers emphasized their commitment to promoting environmental awareness, mountaineering culture, and Kurdish traditions through such initiatives.

Nowruz, meaning “New Day” in Kurdish, marks the start of the Kurdish solar calendar and the arrival of spring. Celebrated for thousands of years, it holds deep national and cultural significance for Kurds and many other ethnic groups across the Middle East, Central Asia, and beyond. The holiday is officially recognized in several countries, including Iraq, Iran, and Azerbaijan, and is a time of festivity, unity, and renewal.





