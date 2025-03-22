Baghdad metro, Najaf-Karbala train: grand plans, ground reality of delays

2025-03-22 19:30:22 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s ambitioustransportation projects, including the Baghdad Metro and the Najaf-Karbala fasttrain, have been promoted as transformative solutions to the country’spersistent traffic congestion and economic challenges. However, despite grandplans and significant investments, these projects have encountered delays andobstacles that raise concerns about their feasibility and long-term success.

Overview of the Projects

Baghdad Metro

In February 2024, Prime MinisterMohammed Shia al-Sudani launched two major transportation initiatives, theBaghdad Metro and the Najaf-Karbala fast train. A Lebanese-Malaysianconsortium, CHSS and HSS, was contracted for consultancy services, marking aneffort to modernize Iraq’s transportation infrastructure.

The Baghdad Metro, envisioned asIraq’s first underground railway, has been in planning since the 1980s butfaced repeated setbacks due to war and economic sanctions. Now revived, theproject aims to establish a network of seven lines and 14 major stations,connecting key areas such as Alawi, al-Shaab, al-Tayaran Square, al-Baladiyat,al-Kadhimiya, Baghdad Airport, Dora, Maysaloon Square, al-Zafaraniya, Aden Square,al-Bayaa, and al-Qadisiya. Designed to be fully automated and electric, themetro is expected to operate at speeds of 80–140 km/h, with a capacity to servethree million passengers daily, covering 85% of the capital.

The metro’s design includes undergroundtunnels reaching depths of up to 20 meters to prevent conflicts with existingroads and infrastructure. Stations are planned to feature commercial outlets,restaurants, elevators, escalators, administrative offices, parking lots, andpower stations. The system will also incorporate separate platforms forarrivals and departures, as well as maintenance depots for servicing thetrains.

MP Aqil al-Fatlawi, a member ofIraq’s parliamentary transport and communications committee, highlighted thelack of tangible progress despite repeated government assurances. “The contractis valued between $15 billion and $17 billion, involving nine majorinternational firms,” he noted. The metro’s planned routes pass throughreligious shrines, universities, ministries, stadiums, wholesale markets, andtourism and entertainment zones. “Yet, nothing has materialized on the ground.”

According to Nasser al-Asadi, anadvisor to the prime minister, the project is estimated to cost $18 billion,with a consortium of international firms handling construction. Key playersinclude French companies SYSTRA and SNCF, Spanish firms Alstom, Talgo, andSener, Turkish construction companies, and Germany’s Deutsche Bank. Hepreviously stated that construction could be completed within four years.

The metro is also set to cross theTigris River at three points and include four major parking structures, eachcapable of accommodating 10,000 vehicles. Al-Fatlawi cited previous statementsby al-Asadi, describing the project as the largest of its kind in the region,intended to relieve Baghdad’s chronic traffic congestion.

The parliamentary committee hasformally requested updates from the prime minister’s office and the transportministry regarding both projects. Al-Asadi has been summoned multiple times forquestioning on their status, yet concerns remain over the lack of visibleprogress.

Najaf-Karbala Fast Train

The Najaf-Karbala fast trainrepresents another pillar of Iraq’s transportation overhaul. Spanning 90kilometers with four main stations, the high-speed rail system is designed toreach speeds of up to 240 km/h. This will significantly reduce travel timebetween Najaf and Karbala from over three hours by car to just 30–40 minutes,offering a safer and more efficient alternative for millions of pilgrims.

Although specific financialdetails are limited, the project is part of a broader $2.5 billion investmentin Iraq’s rail infrastructure.

Al-Fatlawi expressed frustrationthat the same consortium managing the metro project was also awarded the fasttrain contract, yet construction has not commenced. “It remains just talk andempty promises unless actual work begins.”

The train system is planned toinclude air-conditioned carriages, designated sections for women and children,and facilities for the elderly and disabled, ensuring accessibility andcomfort. Stations will also feature retail outlets, dining options, and servicefacilities, further enhancing convenience for travellers.

Potential Benefits

Despite the numerous challenges,both projects promise substantial benefits. The Baghdad Metro, onceoperational, is expected to drastically ease the capital’s severe trafficcongestion. Originally designed to handle just 400,000 vehicles, Baghdad’sroads now accommodate over four million, leading to gridlock. With an estimateddaily capacity of three million passengers, the metro would provide a long-termsolution to this issue.

Beyond improving mobility, themetro is expected to drive economic growth by generating thousands of jobs inconstruction, operations, and maintenance. An enhanced transportation networkcould attract foreign investment, boost property values, and stimulate businessactivity along metro corridors. Stations integrated with commercial spaces,restaurants, and administrative offices would transform these hubs intobustling centers of commerce and daily life.

Environmentally, the transition toelectrified public transportation presents significant advantages. Electrifiedmetro systems can reduce emissions per passenger by up to 75% compared toprivate vehicles, making them a crucial component in addressing Baghdad’s airpollution crisis. The metro’s electric system is also expected to lower fuelconsumption by thousands of barrels per day, delivering both economic andenvironmental benefits.

Meanwhile, the Najaf-Karbalahigh-speed train is poised to enhance the pilgrimage experience, providing afaster and more comfortable alternative to congested roads. The railway’sdesign prioritizes passenger comfort with modern amenities, ensuring a smoothtravel experience even during peak pilgrimage seasons. Stations will offerretail and dining options, making journeys more convenient for millions ofvisitors each year.

Delays and Challenges

Iraq’s turbulent history hassignificantly impacted infrastructure development. Decades of conflict,including the Iraq War (2003–2011) and the battle against the Islamic State(2014–2017), have disrupted projects, leading to soaring costs and prolongeddelays. Security remains a key challenge, particularly in Baghdad’s urbanareas, where threats from armed groups and political instability complicateconstruction efforts.

Corruption within Iraq’s publicsector further obstructs progress. The country ranks 157th out of 180 onTransparency International’s 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index, reflectingwidespread concerns over financial mismanagement. Skepticism surrounds theselection of contractors, with doubts about the expertise of some firmsinvolved. Questions also linger over government transparency regarding projectapprovals and financial oversight.

Al-Fatlawi has been outspokenabout the stagnation of both the metro and high-speed train projects. “The sameconsortium was awarded the project, yet no work has started. It remains justtalk and empty promises unless construction begins.”

Technical and logistical hurdlesalso pose significant challenges. The Baghdad Metro’s deep underground tunnelsmust navigate a city with complex infrastructure.

Additionally, newly builtoverpasses in the capital present further complications. PM al-Fatlawi pointedout that over six trillion dinars ($4.6 billion) had already been spent onoverpasses, yet traffic congestion persists. “This project will not see thelight of day as long as these structures remain. Despite spending more than sixtrillion dinars on them, they have not solved traffic congestion.”