What loss of US aid might mean for Daesh detainee camps in northeast Syria

What loss of US aid might mean for Daesh detainee camps in northeast Syria
2025-03-21 09:00:49 - From: Arab News
LONDON: Camps and prisons housing Daesh-linked detainees in the northeast of the Syrian Arab Republic have become a ticking time bomb, amid the power vacuum created by the collapse of the Assad regime and cuts to aid from the US. The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which helped the US defeat Daesh in 2019, has since then been overseeing Ghuwayran prison, Al-Hol camp and Al-Roj camp, which hold about 56,000 Daesh fighters, their wives and their children.

