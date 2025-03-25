Farhan: We listened to testimonies from hundreds of residents and witnesses in Lattakia, inspected nine sites, and recorded 95 statements
2025-03-25 21:00:04 - From: SANA
Damascus, SANA- Spokesperson for the Independent National Fact-Finding Committee and Investigation into the Events on the Syrian Coast, Yaser Farhan, said the committee listened to testimonies from hundreds of residents and witnesses in Lattakia, inspected nine sites, and recorded 95 statements in accordance with legal standards, despite the dangers of operating in the conflict zones …