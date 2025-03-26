Arab Parliament: International Silence Encourages Israeli Occupation to Persist in Its Attacks on Syria
2025-03-26 16:00:03 - From: SANA
Cairo, SANA-The Arab Parliament condemned on Wednesday the Israeli occupation’s bombing of the town of Koya in the countryside of Daraa province, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of dozens of innocent civilians. In a statement published on its official website, the Parliament stressed that ‘’the continuation of such attacks without accountability, and in …