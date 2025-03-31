Kurdistan's Interior Minister, French counterpart discuss Peshmerga support against ISIS

2025-03-31 19:20:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdish Interior Minister RebarKhalid met with his French counterpart Gérald Darmanin on the sidelines of theBorder Security Summit in the UK to discuss support for Peshmerga forces incountering Islamic State (ISIS), the Kurdish Ministry said in a statement.

Khalid expressed the Region's gratitude to France for itshistorical ties and continued support, highlighting the importance of Frenchassistance to Peshmerga forces in confronting ISIS, the statement added.

Further, Darmanin reaffirmed France’s commitment tosupporting the Kurdistan Region, praising its role in combating ISIS, terroristgroups, and criminal networks.

The UK hosted today an international summit on combatingorganized immigration crime, bringing together representatives from over 40countries, including the United States, and France.