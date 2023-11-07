KDP, PUK sign a strategic agreement in a meeting attended by President Nechirvan Barzani
2023-11-07 18:30:11 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News/ The leading parties in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), has agreed to establish a "joint strategy" to navigate political challenges in a rapidly evolving region.
The political bureaus of the two major Kurdish parties convened on Tuesday in Chemshemal, near Erbil, under the auspices of the KDP's First Vice President, Nechirvan Barzani, and the PUK leader, Bafel Jalal Talabani.
A joint statement said that the meeting revolved around the situation in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the sensitive dynamics of regional diplomacy. Both sides affirmed their commitment to cooperation, joint efforts, and uniting political forces to protect the Kurdistan region.
They also emphasized the need to formulate a "joint strategy" that adapts to the evolving circumstances and effectively confronts future challenges.
The two parties agreed to "strengthen their common ground and address issues taking into consideration the national interests for Kurdistan."
The press release said that both parties endorse the steps taken by the regional government to secure financial entitlements of the region and its employees.