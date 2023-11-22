Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsBusiness › Basra crude prices climb amidst global oil market fluctuations

Basra crude prices climb amidst global oil market fluctuations

Basra crude prices climb amidst global oil market fluctuations
Basra crude prices climb amidst global oil market fluctuations
2023-11-22 11:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

ShafaqNews/ The prices of Basra Crude experienced an uptick on Wednesday, mirroring the worldwide trend of oil prices.

Basra Heavy crude prices exhibited a gain of $0.43, reaching $80.06, while Basra intermediate crude prices also saw an increase of $0.43, reaching $83.11.

The global oil market witnessed a marginal rise in Asian trading on Wednesday, influenced by factors such as the potential significant build-up in U.S. crude inventories. This development somewhat offset gains that could have resulted from possible supply cuts attributed to the OPEC+ alliance of producing countries.

Read the Full Text From: Shafaq News
Sponsored Links