Basra crude prices climb amidst global oil market fluctuations

2023-11-22 11:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

ShafaqNews/ The prices of Basra Crude experienced an uptick on Wednesday, mirroring the worldwide trend of oil prices.

Basra Heavy crude prices exhibited a gain of $0.43, reaching $80.06, while Basra intermediate crude prices also saw an increase of $0.43, reaching $83.11.

The global oil market witnessed a marginal rise in Asian trading on Wednesday, influenced by factors such as the potential significant build-up in U.S. crude inventories. This development somewhat offset gains that could have resulted from possible supply cuts attributed to the OPEC+ alliance of producing countries.