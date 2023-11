The truce in Gaza is another victory achieved by the Palestinian resistance, Says Sayyid Muqtada Al-sadr

The truce in Gaza is another victory achieved by the Palestinian resistance, Says Sayyid Muqtada Al-sadr

2023-11-24 12:15:02 - Source: Iraqi News Agency

The truce in Gaza is another victory achieved by the Palestinian resistance, Says Sayyid Muqtada Al-sadr