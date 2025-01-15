Peshmerga Chief emphasizes Coalition coordination in counterterrorism

2025-01-15 22:15:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Peshmerga, Major GeneralIsa Aziz, stressed on Wednesday the importance of coordination with theinternational coalition in the fight against terrorism and the enhancement ofreforms within the ministry.

This came during his meeting with General Carter Ham, the head of militaryadvisors for the coalition in Iraq, and his accompanying delegation, accordingto a press statement received by Shafaq News.

The meeting was also attended by Colonel Rob Brandstetter, commander of thecoalition forces in the Kurdistan Region.

The two sides discussed the implementation of a joint plan to combat theextremist ideology of ISIS, recent security developments in the region, andsupport for the reform process within the Ministry of Peshmerga.

General Ham expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by the ministry,reaffirming the international coalition's commitment to continue working tostrengthen cooperation and coordination between both sides to support stabilityand counter-terrorism.