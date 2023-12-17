PMF conducts operation against ISIS terrorists in Saladin

2023-12-17 22:45:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) announced on Sunday that a unit from the 88th Brigade within the leadership of the Kirkuk and East Tigris Operations in the Popular Mobilization Forces managed to thwart an attempt by remnants of the terrorist ISIS group in Saladin.

According to the statement, the force affiliated with the second battalion of the 88th Brigade in the Popular Mobilization Forces intercepted a terrorist ISIS group after detecting them through thermal cameras in the Wadi al-Sada area. The engagement involved the use of heavy and medium weapons.

It was noted that the force compelled "groups of ISIS remnants to flee towards the orchards near the valley." Subsequently, security sweep operations were initiated by the forces to pursue the fleeing terrorist elements of ISIS.