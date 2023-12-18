Iraq News Now

Barzani offers condolences on passing of Kuwaiti Prince Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah
2023-12-18 23:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani offered his condolences to the people and leadership of Kuwait following the passing of the country's Prince.

An official statement mentioned that Barzani visited the Kuwaiti Consulate in Erbil this Monday morning to offer his condolences and sympathy to the people and leadership of Kuwait, as well as to the Kuwaiti Consul General in Erbil, Osman Dawood Dawood, on the passing of the Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

