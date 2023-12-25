Iraq exported 102 million oil barrels in November 2023

2023-12-25 12:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced on Monday the final statistics from the State Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) regarding the total oil exports and revenues earned for the past month of November, indicating that the exported quantity of crude oil reached 102,975,782 barrels, generating revenues of $8,481,558,000 USD.

These figures detailed that the total exported quantities of crude oil for November originated from oilfields in central and southern Iraq, amounting to 101,764,620 barrels. Additionally, 1,038,779 barrels were exported from the Qayyarah field, with exports to Jordan totaling 172,383 barrels.

The report highlighted an average price per barrel of $82.365.