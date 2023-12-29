Erbil prepares to welcome tourists for New Year's celebrations

2023-12-29 16:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Regional Government has initiated several measures to welcome tourists from various Iraqi provinces, coinciding with the approach of the New Year.

Earlier, Erbil announced the cancellation of official New Year celebrations due to the tragic Soran and Halabja fires.

The Marketing Director of Erbil's Tourism Directorate, Sirwan Tawfiq, informed Shafaq News Agency that authorities in Erbil have made extensive preparations to receive tourists, as a large number of them are expected to visit the province in the upcoming days to spend the New Year holiday.

He added, "The regional government will offer numerous services in addition to facilitating tourists' entry into Kurdistan."

Large numbers of tourists visit the provinces of the Kurdistan Region during occasions to enjoy leisure time in tourist areas.