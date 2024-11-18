Kurdistan President offers condolences on death of prominent Assyrian leader

2024-11-18 21:50:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region PresidentNechirvan Barzani expressed his condolences to the Assyrian people followingthe death of Zia Malik Ismail Yaqo, a prominent Assyrian leader.

In a statement released on Monday, Barzani said,"I ask God to grant the soul of the late Zia Malik Ismail Yaqo eternalpeace and to give patience and solace to his family and friends."

Concluding his tribute, Barzani described Yaqoas a "prominent Assyrian leader" whose memory "will remainforever in our hearts."