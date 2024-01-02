Baghdad Airport road officially renamed in tribute to Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis

2024-01-02 14:45:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Cabinet officially approved today, Tuesday, the renaming of the road leading to Baghdad International Airport as "Martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis Street," coinciding with the fourth anniversary of his assassination.

Al-Muhandis, who held the position of Deputy Head of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF, was assassinated alongside the prominent Iranian General Qasem Soleimani and 10 of their companions in a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

On January 7, 2021, the Rusafa Investigation Court in Baghdad issued an arrest warrant against former U.S. President Donald Trump on charges related to the assassination of Soleimani, al-Muhandis, and their associates.