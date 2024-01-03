IRI Claims Drone Attack on U.S. Base in Syria

2024-01-03 21:15:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI)" targeted an American base deep in Syria using drones.

In a statement, the Resistance said, "In continuation of our approach to resisting the American occupation forces in Iraq and the region, and in response to the Zionist entity's massacres against our people in Gaza, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacked the occupation base in the Green Village deep in Syria this morning, using an unmanned aerial vehicle."