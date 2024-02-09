2024-02-09 05:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. DNO has reported an average net production of 52,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd). Production in Iraqi Kurdistan contributed 34,900 boepd. Gross production from the DNO-operated Tawke license has rebounded to an average of 80,000 boepd by the end of the year, following the pipeline shutdown in March 2023. The […]

The post DNO Kurdistan Production Rebounds, but Prices are Lower first appeared on Iraq Business News.