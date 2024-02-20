USD prices record a downward trend in Baghdad and Erbil

2024-02-20 09:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The dollar prices decreased on Tuesday in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Our correspondent reported that the dollar prices dropped with the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, reaching 152,150 IQD for $100, compared to 152,300 IQD recorded yesterday.

The selling prices in exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad remained stable, with the selling price at 153,250 IQD, while the buying price stood at 151,250 IQD for $100.

In Erbil, the dollar also saw a decrease in exchange shops, with the selling price at 152,000 IQD and the buying price at 151,900 IQD for $100.