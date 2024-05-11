Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsBusiness › Basrah Crude surges after four consecutive weekly losses

Basrah Crude surges after four consecutive weekly losses

Basrah Crude surges after four consecutive weekly losses
Basrah Crude surges after four consecutive weekly losses
2024-05-11 10:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Basrah crude recorded a gain after four consecutive weeks of losses amid fluctuations in global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude concluded its latest session on Friday with an increase of $0.67, closing at $81.28. This downturn resulted in a weekly gain of $1.83 or 2.52%.

Basrah medium crude climbed by $0.76, settling at $86.34 in its recent session. Its weekly gain amounted to $1.28 or 1.87%.

Globally, Brent crude experienced a loss of about 17 cents, while US crude rose by about 15 cents.

Read the Full Text From: Shafaq News
Sponsored Links