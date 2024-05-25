Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsBusiness › Weekly losses for Basarh Crude despite the global rise

Weekly losses for Basarh Crude despite the global rise

Weekly losses for Basarh Crude despite the global rise
Weekly losses for Basarh Crude despite the global rise
2024-05-25 11:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Basrah crude recorded weekly losses amid an increase in global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude concluded its latest session on Friday with an increase of $0.05, closing at $80.19. This downturn resulted in a weekly loss of $1.74 or 2.12%.

Basrah Medium crude climbed by $0.05, settling at $83.14 in its recent session. Its weekly loss amounted to $3.29 or 3.81%.

Globally, oil prices edged up by about 1% on Friday. However, they experienced a decline for the week amid concerns about robust U.S. economic data potentially leading to prolonged elevated interest rates, which could dampen fuel demand.

Brent crude closed the week with a 2.1% decrease, marking its longest losing streak since January 2 as it fell for four consecutive sessions. and WTI settled the week with a 2.8% decline.

Read the Full Text From: Shafaq News
Sponsored Links