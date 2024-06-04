Iraq News Now

Iraq Pays More to Farmers using Modern Irrigation Systems

2024-06-04 04:00:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's General Union of Cooperative Agricultural Associations met with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani on Saturday. During the meeting, he listened to various proposals and discussions concerning farmers and the agricultural sector's improvement. PM Al-Sudani emphasized the union's critical role as a mediator between the government and farmers. He reiterated the government's […]

