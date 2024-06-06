Fire engulfs bank building in Erbil

2024-06-06 19:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A large fire broke out on Thursday in the building of a bank in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

According to a reporter for Shafaq News Agency, the fire started on the fourth floor of the Region Trade (RT) bank building.

Civil defense teams rushed to the scene and began fighting the blaze, the reporter added.

Extinguishment operations are still ongoing, and the extent of damage to the building has not yet been determined.